Lionel Messi turned 34 today and his Argentina teammates surprised him with a cake and presents. Messi shared the full video on Instagram with a Spanish caption, which in English translates to, "Thank you very much for making me spend a special day even though I am not with the family whom I miss a lot right now."

Check out the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)