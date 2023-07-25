Lionel Messi has been named the new captain of Inter Miami after his terrific debut for the MLS club. The Argentina star had a memorable debut for Inter Miami with a deciding goal from a free-kick in the dying stages of the match. Messi was named the new captain of the club, as was reportedly confirmed by head coach Tata Martino. Inter Miami next take on Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup 2023. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: LM10 HD Photos in MLS Club Jersey To Share Online.

Lionel Messi Named Inter Miami Captain

Tata Martino confirms Lionel Messi will be Inter Miami’s captain.🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/EkXQCWnV3s — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 24, 2023

