The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is having a gala time with wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Paris. The happy couple posed for a picture with Eiffel Tower in the background with their smiles shining brighter than the ambience itself. Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain's debut on Sunday when the club registered a 2-0 win against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1.

Check Out Lionel Messi's Picture with wife Antonela Roccuzzo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)