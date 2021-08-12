Lionel Messi took part in his first training session as a new PSG player after joining the Parisian giants earlier this week.

Lionel Messi training for the first time with PSG. pic.twitter.com/wo0mRlF00N — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 12, 2021

Training With Teammates

Messi is training with his PSG teammates for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yTkiNOYnfj — MC (@CrewsMat19) August 12, 2021

