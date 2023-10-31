Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or 2023 award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 31. The Argentina star won the title for a record-extending eighth time, fending off stiff competition from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who won the treble last season. Messi was always a favourite to win the award which is considered one of the most prestigious individual honours in football after he guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar.

Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d'Or 2023 Award

LIONEL MESSI IS THE 2023 MEN’S BALLON D’OR! Eight Ballon d’Or for Argentina hero! 🖐🤟#ballondor pic.twitter.com/1slOJ6EoKj — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

