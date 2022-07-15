Liverpool registered a convincing 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace to lift the 2022 Singapore Trophy today, July 15 at the Singapore National Stadium. Jurgen Klopp will be a happy man to see his team return to winning ways after a disappointing performance from the Reds in their last match which saw them brutally beaten by a 4-0 margin against Manchester United. Jordan Henderson and Mohammed Salah were the scorers for Liverpool in their pre-season match.

Rounding off our Asia tour with victory in Singapore against Crystal Palace! #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/8ZAcjaAvu7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2022

The Reds are presented with the @StanChart Singapore Trophy after today's pre-season victory over Crystal Palace 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5nU7ZJKGvT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2022

