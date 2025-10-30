Crystal Palace stunned Liverpool to secure a dominating 0-3 win in the ongoing Carabao Cup 2025-26 tournament. This was the Eagles' third consecutive win over the Reds this season. Earlier, Crystal Palace won both meetings between the sides, including the Shield Final at Wembley, and most recently at Selhurst Park, where they handed Liverpool their first defeat in the ongoing Premier League. Talking about the game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot made ten changes from the side that suffered defeat to Brentford last weekend. Despite these many changes, Liverpool failed to score a goal as they exited the ongoing EFL Cup. For Crystal Palace, Ismaila Sarr scored two goals and Yeremy Pino scored one. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Liverpool Out of Carabao Cup 2025-26

We exit the Carabao Cup. pic.twitter.com/2DQGbJkZcM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2025

