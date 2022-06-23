Liverpool said goodbye to their former forward Sadio Mane as the 30-year-old attacker joined Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. The German club paid $40 millions excluding add-ons to get the services of African player of the year. Liverpool management took to Twitter and shared a good bye post, wishing Mane good fortune in his upcoming years.

Have a look at Liverpool's tweet:

269 games 🏟️ 120 goals ⚽ 38 assists 🅰️ Thank you, Sadio ❤ pic.twitter.com/LGnewTBXld — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

