Manchester City and Arsenal had a tough fight in the Premier League 2023-24 clash. They ended up having a goalless draw and due to this Liverpool is at the top with two points ahead. Pep Guardiola was seen frustrated after the result as the manager can be seen lashing out at his player Jack Grealish. The hand gestures can be seen giving a very aggressive approach to the situation. Real Madrid Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga Shows Impressive Ball Control As He Dribble Past Four Athletic Club Players During La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)