Real Madrid's young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga seemed unstoppable as he dribbled past four players of Athletic Club in just the blink of an eye. The dribble seemed beautiful and clean. Camavinga toyed with Athletic Club players. Real Madrid went on to win the match as Rodrygo scored a brace. Real Madrid players were also seen in their special fourth kit which was introduced recently in association with Adidas Y3. ‘This Is How We Do It…’, Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 5–1 Win Over Al-Tai in Saud Pro League 2023–24 (View Post).

