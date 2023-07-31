The pre-season club friendly match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund turned in favour of Borussia as they beat Manchester United 3-2 in the club friendly. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 24th minute. However, Borussia Dortmund equalised in the 43rd minute when Donyell Malen found the ball in the back of the net and again added another in the 44th minute to help Dortmund take a 2-1 lead. After the break, Manchester United equalised in the 52nd minute through Brazilian Antony’s goal. The 71st minute saw Dortmund add a third to completely turn the game in favour of them through a Youssoufa Moukoko goal.

Manchester United 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

An end-to-end encounter ends in defeat for United 🇺🇸#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2023

