Juventus have prepared a new contract for Memphis Depay to complete the deal as soon as possible, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch forward joined Barcelona last year and now looks for new challenge elsewhere following a failed season at Camp Nou. It is understood that the Catalan club also want to offload him after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Depay will leave Barca on a free-transfer deal, with new contract yet to be signed with the Old Lady.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet regarding Depay transfer:

Juventus have new contact scheduled today in order to get Memphis Depay deal done. Full agreement still not completed but negotiations in progress, as Memphis would leave Barça on a free transfer. 🇳🇱 #Juve Important hours also to understand more on Aubameyang deal with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/vI6jmVmYm0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2022

