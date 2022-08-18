Juventus have prepared a new contract for Memphis Depay to complete the deal as soon as possible, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch forward joined Barcelona last year and now looks for new challenge elsewhere following a failed season at Camp Nou. It is understood that the Catalan club also want to offload him after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Depay will leave Barca on a free-transfer deal, with new contract yet to be signed with the Old Lady.

Check Fabrizio Romano's Tweet regarding Depay transfer:

 

