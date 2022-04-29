Mohamed Salah has been named as the FWA (Football Writers’ Association) Footballer of the Year award for the year 2022. The Liverpool forward won the award after receiving 48% votes. He finished ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham's Declan Rice to the award.

