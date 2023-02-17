As we enter the business end of the Indian Super League 2022-23, NorthEast United FC will cross swords with Odisha FC in the latest round of fixtures. The NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 17, 2023 (Friday). The NEUFC vs OFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)