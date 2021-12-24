Odisha FC and FC Goa shared the spoils after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Friday. FC Goa held the reins in the first half and their offensive pressure yielded a goal in the 42nd minute with Ivan Gonzalez making the net bulge. Odisha FC, on the other hand, grew in stature after the break and equalised through Jonathas in the 53rd minute. You can watch video highlights of Odisha FC vs FC Goa here.

