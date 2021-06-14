Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored a potential goal of the tournament contender in the Euro 2020 clash against Scotland

Longest Recorded Goal At Euros

Patrik Schick's goal from 49.7 yards is the furthest at a EUROs since records began in 1980 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qbaZb4BKJH — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)