Brazil football legend Pele has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. The iconic Brazilian is considered to be among the greatest to have ever played the game of football. He had been admitted to the hospital since last month and his condition had reportedly worsened in the past few days. The legend, a three-time World Cup winner was 82 at the time of death.

Pele, Football Legend, is No More:

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 29, 2022

