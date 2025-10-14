There have been pitch interruptions innumerable times in football and rather, every sport and this one will perhaps go down as among the most peculiar ones. A rat ran onto the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales during the Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14. The Wales vs Belgium match had to be stopped temporarily in the 66th minute of the match when the rat was seen on the ground. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tried to pick it up, but it ran away. The video of this went viral on social media. Wales 2–4 Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne Hits Brace, Leandro Trossard on Target As Rudi Garcia's Men Secure Dominant Victory.

Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Match

