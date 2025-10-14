Kevin De Bruyne scored a brace while Leandro Trossard found the back of the net as Belgium defeated Wales 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff on Tuesday, October 14. It was a goal-fest at the Cardiff City Stadium, which saw Rudi Garcia's men come out on top. Joe Rodon opened the scoring for Wales in the eighth minute of the match, but Kevin De Bruyne brought Belgium back by scoring the first of his two penalties in the 16th. Thomas Meunier gave Belgium the lead in the 24th minute and the scoreline remained in favour of the Red Devils at half-time. After the break, Kevin De Bruyne took Belgium 3-1 up in the contest in the 76th minute before Wales pulled one back through Nathan Broadhead in the 89th. But Belgium were quick to respond with Leandro Trossard scoring in the 90th to seal a dominant away victory for Rudi Garcia's men. Iceland 2–2 France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Christopher Nkunku, Jean-Phillippe Mateta Score but Kylian Mbappe-Less Les Bleus Held to a Draw.

Wales vs Belgium Result

