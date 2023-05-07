Real Madrid lifted the Copa del Rey 2022-23 after defeating Osasuna in a well-contested final at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville. Real Madrid got a good start to the game as their Brazilian forward Rodrygo gave them the lead in the 2nd minute. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Madrid's favour. Soon after the restart, Lucas Torro equalised for Osuasuna. However, Rodrygo once again found the back of the net in the 70th minute to make the score 2-1. Los Blancos then defended well and secured their 20th Copa del Rey title. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Real Madrid Clinch Copa del Rey 2022–23 Title

👏🏻 ¡¡𝗘𝗡𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗔, 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦!! ⚪️⚪️ El @realmadrid conquista la COPA DEL REY 2023 en el estadio de La Cartuja de Sevilla tras un auténtico partidazo ante un gran @Osasuna. 🙌🏻 ¡¡Qué maravilla de #CopaDelRey hemos vivido!!#LaCopaMola🏆 pic.twitter.com/nbCltj0Wry — RFEF (@rfef) May 6, 2023

