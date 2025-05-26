Kylian Mbappe has piped the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Mohamed Salah, and Robert Lewandowski to win the Golden Boot 2024-25 trophy, in his debut season with Real Madrid. Mbappe hit 31 goals in La Liga and finished with 62 points under UEFA's coefficient system, despite Gyokeresm scoring 39 goals in the Primeira Liga for Sporting CP. Real Madrid also wished Mbappe for winning the Golden Boot 2024-25 award via their social media handle, and the French footballer himself re-shared a Los Blancos post on his Instagram handle acknowledging the same. With his 31 goals in La Liga, Mbappe also won the prestigious Pichichi Trophy. Fans Display Huge Tifos To Bid Farewell To Luka Modric And Carlo Ancelotti At Iconic Santiago Bernabeu During Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match (See Pic).

Kylian Mbappe Wins Big In Debut Season With Real Madrid

