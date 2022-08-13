Borussia Dortmund continued their winning start to the new Bundesliga season with a fine 3-1 win over SC Freiberg on Saturday. Second-half goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Youssoufa Moukouko and Marius Wolf were enough for Dortmund to score their second win of the season after SC Freiburg had taken the lead through Michael Gregoritsch. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

SC Freiburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund:

WHAT A COMEBACK!!! FT in Freiburg ⏹ pic.twitter.com/NXu8pETyYg — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 12, 2022

