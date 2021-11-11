Steven Gerrard on Thursday, was announced as the new head coach of Aston Villa. The Premier League club took to social media to make this announcement. Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season.

Check Out Their Tweet Here:

Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

