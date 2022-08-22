Following FIFA's ban, Supreme Court has ruled to terminate the CoA that was set up to manage the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Elections for a new president are set to be held soon. SC took the decision to revoke FIFA's suspension on AIFF while allowing the U17 World to be held in India as well as ensuring the participation of Indian teams in international events.

