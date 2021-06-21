The former French striker, who is currently the assistant coach of the Belgium national team, scored an incredible free-kick, rolling back the clock to his playing days. The 43-year old was earlier inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame for his exploits as an Arsenal forward from 1999-2007.

Check video here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)