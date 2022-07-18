Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was stopped and arrested by the Italian Police due to an identity issue. The player, who has recently won Serie A with AC Milan, was pulled over by the Milan Police. The officials took the footballer as a wanted thief and held him against his car with pointing guns at him. But after realising their mistakes, the police officers asked forgiveness and consoled Bakayoko.

Watch video:

Milan’s police hq official statement: “The search, happened on July 3, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a suv fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint” https://t.co/jsAV9MOy8B — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 18, 2022

