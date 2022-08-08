Timo Werner is set to rejoin RB Leipzig from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The German striker is already said to have agreed personal terms with his former club for the past month and latest details have emerged stating that the move would be a permanent one and not a loan. This was revealed by noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Timo Werner Set to Leave Chelsea:

Leipzig are set to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, here we go! Been told it will be a permanent deal and NOT loan. Werner will leave Chelsea. 🚨⚪️🔴 #CFC First call @Plettigoal today, now final details being discussed - it’s done, personal terms are agreed since 1 month. pic.twitter.com/RCnqNZAUFZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)