We are nearing the end of Group Stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. On November 28, we will witness four matches as well. In the first game of the day, Cameroon will take on Serbia, which is a Group G encounter. In second game, South Korea will face Ghana and then Brazil will be up against Switzerland at 09:30 pm IST. In the last game of the day, Portugal will be in action against Uruguay at 12:30 am IST (November 29)

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule, November 28

