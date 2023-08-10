Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has been on cloud nine even since Lionel Messi joined the US based club and took lit the Leagues Cup on fire with his performances. As Rodrigo de Paul joined Lionel Messi for a meet up at Miami, Beckham clicked a picture with the duo and shared it on Instagram with the caption "Dos campeones del mundo" (Two world champions). When is Lionel Messi's MLS Debut? Know Likely Date of Inter Miami Star's First Match in Major League Soccer.

David Beckham Poses for a Picture With Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

