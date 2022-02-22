UEFA is reportedly discussing the possibility of moving the Champions League 2021-22 final from St Petersburg amidst the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine. The final is slated to take place on May 29 at the Gazprom Arena and that is reportedly likely to change with the showpiece event being moved out of the country.

NEW: UEFA holding talks around moving CL final from St Petersburg - looking very likely now that it will happen: https://t.co/cKp1NSozmi — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 22, 2022

