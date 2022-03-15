Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, March 15 but made their way to the ISL 2021-22 final with a 2-1 win on aggregate. Blasters thus have entered the summit clash of the Indian Super League for the first time in five seasons.

