George Russell and Zhou Guanyu's cars were involved in a frightening crash after which the latter's car flip over in British Grand Prix on July 3, Sunday. The accident happened in the first lap when Russell's and Guanyu's cars were involved in a crash with others as well. The frightening crash saw Chinese racer Guanyu's car flip over a high speed and crash into a barrier. Russell was then seen immediately rushing out of his car to check on Guanyu.

Watch Videos of the Crash Here:

Zhou survived this crash in #SilverstoneGP thanks to the Halo protective bar. Great sportsmanship from Lewis Hamilton team mate George Russell who abandoned the race and check on Zhou. #SkyF1 pic.twitter.com/4V1vN1HFv6 — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) July 3, 2022

OMG! The incident between Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu and George Russell. That's a huge crash. Zhou Guanyu's car went flying. Hopefully he is fine.#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/nMv7yg3ACN — akhil (@akhil56565) July 3, 2022

Russell Comes out of his car to check on Guanyu:

After the crash George Russell jumped out of his car and sprinted over to Zhou to check on him. As a result his car ended up being recovered back to the pits instead of him driving it, meaning Russell wasn’t allowed to rejoin the race. pic.twitter.com/sU5jT5TS1S — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) July 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)