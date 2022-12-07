Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has topped the recently released Google Year in Search 2022. His rival and one of the greatest players of all time Rafael Nadal has come second. Meanwhile, widely regarded as the best women's tennis player of all time, Serena Williams is in third place. Following these three tennis players, American football superstar Manti Te'o has come fourth while snowboarder Shaun White and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu finished fifth and sixth. Former WNBA Champion Brittney Griner is the only basketball player on the list. The 32-year-old was recently imprisoned in Russia on smuggling charges. Retired Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique came eighth while former UFC champion Cain Velasquez finished ninth. 19-year-old World No.1 ranked tennis player Carlos Alcarez is in tenth place. Google Year in Search 2022: From Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup to ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Top-10 Most-Searched Sports Events in India.

