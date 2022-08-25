Gujarat Giants will play against Telegu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today, August 25. The match is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony 1, Ten 3 and 4 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app.

Check Ultimate Kho Kho live streaming details:

𝕋𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕣𝕤𝕕𝕒𝕪 is here 👀 Table-toppers Telugu meet Gujarat, while Rajasthan have a mountain to climb against Odisha. 🤝 Tune in to Sony Sports Network from 7:30 PM to catch this LIVE! 📺#OJvRW #GGvTY #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/exE10S9l1E — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 25, 2022

