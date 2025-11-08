An all-time great and a bolwer, who scared batters with his sheer pace, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee celebrates his birthday today (November 8). Born on November 8, 1976, Lee is fondly called 'Binga', and ended his international career with 310 Test, 380 ODI, and 28 T20I wickets, respectively. Lee craved his name as one of the best bowlers of his generation and as a gold standard in Australian fast bowling annals. Lee, outside cricket, has done gigs in music, films, and commentary. The first bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick, Lee has won multiple ICC titles, including the 2003 World Cup with Australia, and also an IPL title with KKR in 2012. Fans took to social media and wished the fan favourite Australian pacer on his special occasion. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 5th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

✨ HAPPY 49TH BIRTHDAY TO BRETT LEE ✨ Today is Brett Lee's 49th birthday 🎂 Wishing a happy b'day to dangerous brett lee and one of the easiest bowling action fast bowler of all time ❣️ where does did you put his performance in 2005 Ashes ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Hzhqx1Cea9 — Chiku 👑 (@mrsnowwhite1000) November 8, 2025

Brett Lee truly challenged the best. His pace and skill made every match exciting. Happy Birthday to a cricket legend! pic.twitter.com/Hp1t41CP4r — Nut Boult (@NutBoult) November 8, 2025

Prime Brett Lee in 2005 Ashes 🗿 , Happy b'day Boy! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/4YgNTucR7O — Chiku 👑 (@mrsnowwhite1000) November 8, 2025

In the decade of the 2000s, ODI cricket had — ⚡ 34 pacers with 100+ wickets ⚡ 16 with 150+ ⚡ 8 with 200+ But only one crossed 300... The thunderbolt himself — Brett Lee. Pure pace. Pure fear. 💥🇦🇺 Happy Birthday, Binga! pic.twitter.com/ItTbNMmFhn — House_of_Cricket (@Houseof_Cricket) November 7, 2025

HBD Brett Lee An ATG Odi Bowler Playing over 200 Odis even after bowling consistently over 140-150 kph is a testamency to his character as a fast bowler His 2003 WC saw some of the finest spells of fast bowling picking 22 wickets pic.twitter.com/OgsIupRfjr — Sashank (@sas_3343) November 7, 2025

