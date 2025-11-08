An all-time great and a bolwer, who scared batters with his sheer pace, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee celebrates his birthday today (November 8). Born on November 8, 1976, Lee is fondly called 'Binga', and ended his international career with 310 Test, 380 ODI, and 28 T20I wickets, respectively.  Lee craved his name as one of the best bowlers of his generation and as a gold standard in Australian fast bowling annals. Lee, outside cricket, has done gigs in music, films, and commentary. The first bowler to claim a T20I hat-trick, Lee has won multiple ICC titles, including the 2003 World Cup with Australia, and also an IPL title with KKR in 2012. Fans took to social media and wished the fan favourite Australian pacer on his special occasion. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 5th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Happy 49th

Happy Birthday Legend

Fan Wishes Brett Lee Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday Binga

User Wishes Brett Lee Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)