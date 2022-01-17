The Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled for January 17, 2022 has been postponed. The decision was taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team.

(2/4) Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.#HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 17, 2022

