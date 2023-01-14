New Zealand will start their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 journey against Chile, today, January 14. The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. You can watch the free live streaming of this game on FanCode. Disney+Hotstar will also provide live streaming of this match. However, you will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to access that. Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes World’s Longest Hockey Stick With 5000 Balls Ahead of Mega Tournament (See Pic and Video).

New Zealand vs Chile On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

