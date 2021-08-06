Bajrang Punia is set to be in action against three-time world champion Haji Aliyev in the Men's Freestyle 65kg event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday, August 5. The match would begin at 02:52 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports. The match can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app. You can watch the live updates of the match from the official website:

BAJRANG ADVANCES TO SEMIFINAL!!#IND @BajrangPunia advances to the semifinal of Men’s freestyle 65 Kg by winning by fall against #IRI Morteza Cheka Ghiasi Watch this space for updates on #Olympics #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Kzi5xPknbl — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2021

