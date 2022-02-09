India and West Indies are all set to take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Star Sports will bring the live telecast of the game that begins at 01.30 pm IST. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

The moment that #TATAIPL 2022 fans have been waiting for is finally here! 🙌 Watch history in the making as Team Ahmedabad reveal their franchise name: #Byjus #CricketLIVE | Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/klbL2giePW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)