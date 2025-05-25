With a 1-0 lead, hosts Ireland will look to seal the three-match series when they take on visitors West Indies in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday, May 25. The IRE vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no IRE vs WI 2025 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, an online viewing option is available for fans as they can watch IRE vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but they will need to buy an INR 19 pass. Matthew Forde Equals AB de Villiers’ Record of Fastest ODI Fifty, Achieves Feat During IRE vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

Ireland vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 Live

Match Day #3🏏 The fight continues against Ireland in the final ODI!💪🏽#IREvWI pic.twitter.com/4VXOoMAgeC — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 25, 2025

