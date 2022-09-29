The National Games 2022 will be declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an opening ceremony on Thursday, September 29. The event is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans interested in watch live streaming of the event can do so on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.

National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

OPENING CEREMONY of #36thNationalGames 🗓️ Today ⏰ 4:30 PM onwards.. LIVE Broadcast on DD Sports 📺 LIVE Stream on Prasar Bharati Sports Youtube Channel 📲 https://t.co/Ii2CR01gsa#NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/EpaLPp988s — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 29, 2022

Watch Live Streaming of National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Here:

