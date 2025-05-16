Neeraj Chopra will return to action after a long layoff due to an injury and participate in the first Diamond League 2025 event in Doha on May 16. The Doha Diamond League 2025 Men's Javelin event featuring Neeraj Chopra will start at 10:13 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner, no TV viewing option of the Doha Diamond League 2025 will be available in India. However, fans can find a live online viewing option of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook page. Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on His Relationship With Arshad Nadeem After India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘It Won’t Be Like Before’ (Watch Video).

Neeraj Chopra’s Event at Doha Diamond League 2025 Live

WELCOME TO DOHA 🇶🇦 The #DiamondLeague 💎 returns this Friday, 16th May, for the third stop of the season - as the world’s top athletes go head-to-head in another electric showdown, chasing crucial points on their #RoadToTheFinal 🔥 Find out where to watch at… pic.twitter.com/4bhrltE4WU — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) May 14, 2025

