Neeraj Chopra's event (men's javelin throw) at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 is slated to be held at the Mestský Stadion in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22. The men's javelin throw event is set to start at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin throw event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not have any live telecast viewing options for Neeraj Chopra's event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. Fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 live streaming online for free on the zlatatretra YouTube channel. Neeraj Chopra Eyes Top Finish at World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Put Any Pressure on Myself for 90M’.

Neeraj Chopra's Event in Ostrava Golden Spike 2025

Neeraj Chopra returns to Ostrava after 7 years and is all set for his next big challenge at the Golden Spike! Fresh off his Paris Diamond League win, the javelin G.O.A.T will look to continue his stellar form.#NeerajChopra #Athletics #OstravaGoldenSpike #GameOn pic.twitter.com/7y0kjTfEVR — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 24, 2025

