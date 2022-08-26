The Lausanne Diamond League 2022 is going to be held at Lausanne, Switzerland tonight, August 26. The tournament will start from 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra's match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST. Sports18 channels and Voot app would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Check the Diamond League 2022 streaming details:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐦 🥇💪@Neeraj_chopra1 is set to steal the ⚡ at #LausanneDL 🔥

Watch the reigning Olympic champion in action tonight, 11:30 pm onwards on #Sports18 1 📺#NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague #DLonSports18 pic.twitter.com/3MpF9enRTl

— Sports18 (@Sports18) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)