Max Verstappen showcased some brilliant racing to extend his lead in the F1 driver's championship as he won the Hungarian Gp 2022 after starting the race in 10th position. Lewis Hamilton comes in second with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell finishing third to complete the podium.

