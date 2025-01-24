Second-placed MI Emirates will lock horns against the fourth-placed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the 17th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025. The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The blockbuster action will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming

Match 1️⃣7️⃣ The two sides native to Abu Dhabi square off in what promises to be an EPIC reverse fixture! Which side claim 2️⃣ points and continue their ascendency on the points table? #MIEvADKR #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket @MIEmirates @ADKRiders @DPWorldUAE @DP_World… pic.twitter.com/MAJYq4XyRX — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)