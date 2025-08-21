Algerian Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has shown off a new look, more than a year since her last boxing match. Imane Khelif stunned fans with her new feminine look in a selfie with Nassima Djaffar Bey. The 26-year-old won her first-ever gold medal in the women's boxing welterweight category at the Paris Olympics and has been at the centre of a gender eligibility controversy that continues to cast a shadow over her achievements. The controversy reignited in June 2025 when a 2023 medical report was leaked, claiming the Algerian boxer was biologically male based on an XY chromosome analysis. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, Khelif has expressed her ambition to compete at the Los Angeles 2025 Olympics. Imane Khelif, Paris Olympics 2024 Gold Medalist, Skips Eindhoven Box Cup After World Boxing Introduces Mandatory Sex Testing.

Imane Khelif's Old Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imane Khelif (@imane_khelif_10)

Imane Khelif Unveils New Look

Imane Khelif (Photo Credits Credit Instagram @nassima_djaffarbey via @imane_khelif_10)

