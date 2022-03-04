IND 170/3 (44): Lasith Embuldeniya provides the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismisses Virat Kohli, five runs short of his 29th half-century on his 100th Test match. However, the former Indian skipper did manage to reach the 8000-run mark in the longest format.

Huge breakthrough for Sri Lanka! Virat Kohli departs for 45 in his 100th Test, Embuldeniya gets his second wicket.#WTC23 | #INDvSL | https://t.co/ScZZovuKMu pic.twitter.com/aZ9Uk5M5bB — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2022

