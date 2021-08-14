The Indian team won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Boy’s Team Event at the World Archery Youth Championships 2021 on Saturday, in Poland. They defeated USA 233-231 to win the top prize.

See the tweet here:

Another Gold for 🇮🇳!! 🇮🇳's Cadet Compound Boys Team of #SahilChaudhary, #MihirNitinApar & #KushalDalal defeated USA 🇺🇸 by 233-231 to win a🥇at the World Archery Youth Championships, Poland Many congratulations to the Team!#WAYC2021 #Archery pic.twitter.com/5CwEBLcDfa — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 14, 2021

