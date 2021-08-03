India takes on Belgium in the all-important men's hockey semi-final at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. A win in this fixture will assure team India a medal after having qualified for the semis at Summer Games after a gap of 49 years. The India vs Belgium hockey match will start at 7:00 AM and will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels apart from DD Sports. The live streaming of IND vs BEL hockey match will be available on SonyLiv. You can check live score updates of IND vs BEL hockey match here.

Live Streaming and Telecast on Sony Network

Historically, the Indian men’s national hockey team is the most successful team ever in the Olympics! 🤩 In Tokyo, they lived up to no less than this standard & now are just 1 win away from.. a spot in the final, assured glory, rewriting our great history in the field of #Hockey pic.twitter.com/VdJRL4cfXe — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 2, 2021

